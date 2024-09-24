Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts anticipate that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

