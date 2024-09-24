Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,522 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Post by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $118.96.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.