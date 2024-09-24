Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POWL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.31. The stock had a trading volume of 373,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,859. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.49. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $223.23.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Powell Industries will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Powell Industries
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,460,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Invst LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
