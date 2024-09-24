Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.81

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 71824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24.

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 52,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

