Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.88

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 1987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 276,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

