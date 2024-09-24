Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.88

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 1987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Featured Stories
