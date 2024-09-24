Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.88

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 1987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 276,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.