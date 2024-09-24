Profund Advisors LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Welltower Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE WELL opened at $128.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

