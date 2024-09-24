Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE EDU opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

