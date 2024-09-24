Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 418 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 21.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shell by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 2,843.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,062 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

