Profund Advisors LLC Sells 18,780 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $53,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,227,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $53,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,732 shares in the company, valued at $24,227,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,125 shares of company stock worth $664,784. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.76. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

