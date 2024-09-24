Profund Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $67,592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,677,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,442,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,857,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.37. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

