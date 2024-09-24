Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AutoZone by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Stock Performance
AZO opened at $3,051.22 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,009.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.