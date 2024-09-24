ProShare Advisors LLC Has $23.03 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.