ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,630 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $893.29 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $862.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $777.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.