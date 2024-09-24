ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Waste Management by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after buying an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,673,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $4,993,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $207.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.35 and a 200 day moving average of $208.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

