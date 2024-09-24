ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading 9.4% Higher

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.28 and last traded at $43.16. 1,951,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,553,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at $495,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

