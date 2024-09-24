ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 20,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 3,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.
