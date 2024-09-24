Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.10

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 399495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Prosus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prosus

Prosus Stock Performance

Prosus Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.