Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.10

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 399495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup raised Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Prosus Stock Performance
Prosus Company Profile
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.
