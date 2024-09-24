Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,178,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 880,466 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential Stock Up 2.4 %

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

