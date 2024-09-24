PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) were up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 94,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.