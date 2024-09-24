Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

