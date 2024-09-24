Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 4,785 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

BOOT opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 2.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $168.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

