Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of SM Energy worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 1,733.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of SM opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

