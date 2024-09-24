Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 883 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,119.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,112.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1,072.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.