Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of FormFactor worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FormFactor by 3,951.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,742,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $908,894. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

