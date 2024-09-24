Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $11.97 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,901,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $157.83 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $160.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRS. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

