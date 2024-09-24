Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Meritage Homes worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

MTH stock opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $213.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.91. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,080. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

