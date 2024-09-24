Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $695,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,137.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $695,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,137.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,202 shares of company stock worth $4,151,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE SIG opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

View Our Latest Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.