Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average is $155.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.