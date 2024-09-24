Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $10.04 Million in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 54,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 43,709 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $180.18 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.95 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.54.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

