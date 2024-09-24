Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 5,220 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Balchem were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 568.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Balchem by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCPC stock opened at $175.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $159.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.65. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

