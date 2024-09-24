Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLUT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.80.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $229.62 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $234.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.34.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

