Puma VCT 13 Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:PU13)

Puma VCT 13 (LON:PU13 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Puma VCT 13 Price Performance

LON:PU13 remained flat at GBX 122.50 ($1.64) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Puma VCT 13 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.50 ($1.71). The firm has a market cap of £108.42 million and a PE ratio of 2,450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.59.

Puma VCT 13 Company Profile

Puma Vct 13 Plc is a venture capital trust of Puma Investments specializing in growth funding to small and medium-sized companies. It prefers to invest in educational technology providers to high-performance sports apparel producers, carbon wheel manufacturers and digital influencer platform sectors.

