Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:PSA)

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1665 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Price Performance
Shares of PSA stock remained flat at 50.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 87,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,606. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 50.10. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12 month low of 50.00 and a 12 month high of 50.24.
About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
