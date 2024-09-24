QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 113001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

QMC Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

About QMC Quantum Minerals

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

