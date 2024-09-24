QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0586 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of QRFT stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. 1,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.03. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.32 and a 12 month high of $53.36.
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile
