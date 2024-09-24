QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,664,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,952. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,770,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

