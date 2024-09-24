Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/23/2024 – Casey’s General Stores is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $337.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

9/10/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $393.00 to $403.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2024 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $393.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $435.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $444.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY traded down $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.10. 95,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.13 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,904,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

