Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) recently:
- 9/20/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 9/9/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/4/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/13/2024 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.
- 8/12/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.
Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.1 %
CYTK traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. 1,391,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,502. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.77.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
