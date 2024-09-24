Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/24/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $92.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. 2,648,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,640,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,111,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

