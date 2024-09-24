Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 2,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Regional Health Properties Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.92.
Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.
About Regional Health Properties
Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.
