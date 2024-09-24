Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 204,215 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 113.0% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

