Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) versus ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Financial Comparison

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -587.38% -133.87% Regulus Therapeutics N/A -55.47% -49.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProMIS Neurosciences and Regulus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

ProMIS Neurosciences currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 517.76%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.80, suggesting a potential upside of 599.03%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Regulus Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 2,464.93 -$13.21 million ($0.74) -1.76 Regulus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.04 million ($1.46) -1.06

ProMIS Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Regulus Therapeutics. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMIS Neurosciences



ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a TDP-43; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Regulus Therapeutics



Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products for target organ-selective delivery strategies. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

