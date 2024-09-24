Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.39

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 698037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.
Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
