Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 27,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,808. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth about $927,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 276,596 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after buying an additional 699,679 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.