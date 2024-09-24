Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 23rd (AMH, CW, FANH, FMX, MLKN, MPLX, MVO, QNST, TEVA, TRMK)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 23rd:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

