Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 23rd (AMH, CW, FANH, FMX, MLKN, MPLX, MVO, QNST, TEVA, TRMK)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 23rd:
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.