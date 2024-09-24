Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Carrier Global (CARR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR):

9/13/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

9/6/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

7/26/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $71.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Carrier Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,743. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

