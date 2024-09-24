Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Director Buys $20,017.30 in Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) Director Wladimir Hogenhuis bought 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $20,017.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,304.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Rezolute stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 366,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.18. Rezolute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RZLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rezolute by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,501,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rezolute by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rezolute by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

