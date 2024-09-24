RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in RH in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $345.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.14. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

