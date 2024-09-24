Robert K. Temple Sells 144,627 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,576,434.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,188.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 10,583,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.22.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMR shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 268.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $7,600,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

