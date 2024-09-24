Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 17,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $774,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,009 shares in the company, valued at $14,905,070.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $687,990.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. 9,525,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233,686. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roblox by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $89,304,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

